Write to Rise: The journey of thickening skin

Developing resilience as a writer is a personal journey. You can’t develop resiliency if you don’t start somewhere. This is an important part of your journey for success as a writer.

I think of this stage as “getting dirty” and “making a mess” of things. When you were learning how to cook, your kitchen was probably a disaster zone. It takes time to build confidence and have that soufflé come out perfect, all the while having a neat and tidy workspace.

The same applies to writing and publishing. The key here is to get into action and start doing it. It’s the best way to learn.

The first few times you put your work out there for the world to read and critique tend to be overwhelming. But, slowly, you develop your thick skin and you become a warrior protected by a shield of word armour.

It’s really important to have a mindful practice in non-attachment to the outcome. Be kind to yourself and have some compassion for your starting point.

First, check in with yourself to overcome those fears and doubts you may be having about writing and publishing. Are you comparing yourself to other writers who are well known or more established than you are? If so, stop. Remember that everyone starts somewhere.

The school newspaper is a perfect platform for you to build your confidence and get published. That’s right: start right here. The editors on staff will support you, guide you, and provide valuable feedback.

This brings me to my next point: have an emotional support system in place.

Once you publish, you will ultimately experience a vulnerability hangover. You will be questioning what you wrote, who is reading it, and what their opinions might be. But it eventually gets so much easier. You let go of what others are thinking and say to yourself, “I’m getting published; they’re not.”

And, ultimately, as author Mark Manson would say, the subtle art of not giving a fuck will settle in quite nicely.

