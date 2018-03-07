Write to Rise: Getting started in five steps

Congratulations on your big decision to write for publication. Sometimes when we commit to a huge goal for ourselves, the next stage is “being overwhelmed.” Let this process be easy; bite-sized actions will get you to your publishing dream.

Starting can be the first block we stumble upon. It’s okay. Just breathe. This article will show you how to make the first step, then the second, and onwards.

First, research your idea. Has it been written about before? By who? How many times? Is your idea unique or is it an expansion of others’ thoughts, feelings and ideas?

Secondly, get clear. What is your purpose for writing this article or book? Is this a marketing tool for your business? Or is this idea coming from a deep desire to share your experience, strength, and hope? If your goal is to sell a million copies, then start paying attention to what sells and take notes on everything about it.

Which leads me to the third step: reading. Read. Then read some more. Your only job here is to take notice of what you like and don’t like. If it’s a magazine, what are other contributing writers writing about? What is the structure of the current articles? If it’s a book, what genre does it fit into? What are others in this category doing as far as cover design, book size, page count, and publishers are concerned? Head to a bookstore and give yourself plenty of time to discover what’s on the shelf. Examine closely what format is being used inside the book, on the back cover, and on the inside flap.

The fourth step is to get quiet with yourself and start to visualize. Visualization techniques are used by many great leaders. Imagine your name in print in the magazine or on the book cover and on the spine. What image is on the cover or accompanying the article? What is the font like? Who is endorsing it on the back? What does it feel like in your hands? Next to your heart?

Finally, create your writing space. Fill it with things that inspire you, whether that be plants, leather-bound journals, fresh flowers, powerful quotes, candles, a small bowl of nuts… Make it your sacred space. Have fun with this. After all, it’s all for you.

