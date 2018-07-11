News Briefs: July 11, 2018 issue

Former Camosun instructor and bank robber dies

Stephen Reid, a writer and bank robber who taught creative writing at Camosun in the late ’90s, died on Tuesday, June 12. He was 68. His wife, local poet Susan Musgrave, said in a statement that Reid passed away from a lung infection and congestive heart failure. Reid is survived by his wife, daughters, and granddaughters.

Camosun students receive awards at grad ceremony

Camosun recently awarded students at this year’s graduation ceremony, held in June. This year’s Distinguished Alumni Award—given to someone who graduated Camosun more than 10 years ago and has demonstrated excellence in their field ever since—went to Grace Salez, who has a diploma in Visual Arts. The Promising Alumni Award—recognizing graduates from the last 10 years—went to Don Kattler, who has a certificate in Mental Health and Addictions. The Governor General’s Collegiate Bronze Academic Medal, which recognizes the top academic graduate from a program that is two years or longer, went to eight students: Arianne O’Hara, who has a diploma in Arts and Science Studies; Miesha Kowak, who has a diploma in Business Administration with a focus on accounting and finance; Robert Downs, who has a diploma in Civil Engineering Technology; Junmin Ahn and Luke Mitchell, who have diplomas in Computer Systems Technology; Shaun McGuigan, who has a diploma in Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology with a focus on renewable energy; Tristan Tarnowski, who has a diploma in Mechanical Engineering Technology; and Soleena Lewis, who has a diploma in Medical Radiography.

Camosun partners with Nova Scotia college

Camosun has partnered with Nova Scotia Community College to work together in mutually beneficial areas, such as the marine sector. A memorandum of understanding was recently signed to solidify the decision. The two colleges will collaborate on workforce development, such as the sharing of curriculum that supports the provincial and national marine and ocean interests.

New tech talent showed off at Camosun

Camosun’s Information and Computer Systems (ICS) students strutted their stuff at the ICS Capstone Symposium on June 18 at the Inn at Laurel Point. The projects included a smart controller, which is a temperature control system designed to keep an eye on fermentation temperatures, and the app Project SMILE, which was made with the intention of boosting reading skills in children with non-verbal autism.

Canadian Federation of Students rejects motion to simplify decertification process

The Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) recently rejected a motion put forth at their National General Meeting (NGM) to simplify their process for allowing member locals to decertify. The NGM was held in Gatineau, Quebec from June 9 to 12; at the NGM, Camosun students, who had been members of the CFS since 1992, were expelled from the national organization as a result of ongoing conflicts between BC member locals and the CFS. Camosun students are currently not in a national student organization.

