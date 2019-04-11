Camosun College Student Society spring election results in

The Camosun College Student Society (CCSS) held their spring elections from April 8 to 10, and the initial results are in.

Fillette Umulisa has been re-elected as the Camosun College Student Society external executive (file photo).

Fillette Umulisa was re-elected as the CCSS external executive. Tamara Bonsdorf was elected into the position of sustainability director, and Eleanor Vannan was re-elected as student wellness and access director. Joshua Cameron is the new finance executive. Sascha Christensen was re-elected as Lansdowne executive, and Karan Sharma was elected as Interurban executive. Angela Chou was re-elected as the pride director, and Shayan de Luna-Bueno was re-elected as the women’s director.

Look for our full story on the CCSS election results soon.

