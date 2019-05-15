New Music Revue: Dave Hause’s Kick a 2019 essential

Dave Hause

Kick

(Rise Records)

4.5/5

It’s been a while since I heard an album that was as skilfully written and executed as Dave Hause’s fourth solo album, Kick. A commentary on issues facing working-class America, Kick is full of heart, musically empowering, and lyrically insightful. With the album full of societal critiques, songs like “Saboteurs”—driven by a raw guitar sound—give Springsteen or Petty a gracious nod.

Hause is versatile throughout the album, venturing to soft acoustics at times and returning to his fast-paced punk roots in “Weathervane.” He hones in on some methodical beats and background riffs in “Warpaint” and “Fireflies”—the latter is a lyrical masterpiece.

Hause proves himself a true artist and songwriter with this album; in “Bearing Down”— an eerie ballad that deals with suicide—he pays tribute to Robin Williams and Hunter S. Thompson.

Hause’s transparency, heartland vocals, and introspection make this album a 2019 essential.

Facebook comments; non-Facebook comments below