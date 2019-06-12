What’s Going On: June 12 to July 9, 2019

Until Sunday, October 6

The art of matriarchs

New exhibits on now at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria include Canadian contemporary artists Daniel Young and Christian Giroux’s Film Path/Camera Path with under-titles, where their projected images meet motion, dimension, and sculpture. Matriarchs: Prints by First Nations Women is guest curated by Margaret August, a two-spirit Coast Salish artist from Shíshálh Nation, and features the work of First Nations women and two-spirit artists such as Margaret August, Kelly Cannell, Francis Dick, Lou-ann Neel, Sage Paul, Susan Point, and Marika Echachis Swan. Both of these exhibits run through October 6. For more information, visit aggv.ca.

Thursday, June 13 to Saturday, June 15

For the senses

Victoria Film Fest is celebrating international food and film with Feast 2019. For its seventh year, Feast will curate a sensational experience of culinary stories and menus crafted by local fine food and drink connoisseurs. The line-up includes five documentaries and one feature film that focus on an array of people, stories, and flavours. Schedule, tickets, and menus are available at feastfoodfilm.ca.

Friday, June 14 to Saturday, July 13

Continues as projected

Open Space and the National Film Board of Canada are joining forces to present Neither One Nor the Other/Ni l’un ni l’autre.Made by Anishnabek artist Dominic Lafontaine and Métis artist Jessie Short, this multimedia installation uses video cameras and projectors to create a feedback loop and immerse the observer in ethereal light and energy. Open Space is located at 510 Fort Street, on the second floor. Admission is free but donations are welcome; for more information, visit openspace.ca.

Wednesday, June 19 to Sunday, June 23

Walk the bass to Ska Fest

It’s the 20th annual Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival, and they’re kicking it off with a free, licensed, all-ages night of ska, reggae, hip-hop, soul, and funk on June 19. London eight-piece Chainska Brassika is headlining, with other acts including Victoria’s own 16-piece funk/soul/hip-hop monstrosity The Leg-Up Program, singer and rapper Meryem Saci from Montreal, and nine-piece ska/reggae troupe Brehdren from Vancouver. Tickets for shows spanning the rest of the weekend vary in price and include other free showcases. For the line-up and other information, visit victoriaskafest.ca, and see our interview with fest performers Less Than Jake on page 8.

Wednesday, June 19

Celebrating in service

Congregation Emanu-El Synagogue is hosting the Love Your Neighbour Benefit Concerton June 19. The concert is in support of Emanu-El’s social-action group, Avodah, and its work, tikkun olam (repair of the world). There will be traditional treats and participatory stories by maggidah (female Jewish storyteller) Shoshana Litman, accompanied on the piano by Joe Hatherill. High-energy klezmer band The Klezbians will bring the beats. Doors are at 6:30, and the $20 tickets are available by phone at 250-896-8069, online at eventbrite.ca, or at the door, if any are left. Head to tourismvictoria.com for more information.

Thursday, June 20

Is it just?

Filmmaker Nick Versteeg’s documentary A Just Society confronts British Columbia’s opioid crisis through the perspectives of people on Vancouver Island with first-hand experience. Versteeg interviews people who suffer from addiction and those around them to share their stories of heartbreak and inspiration. The Victoria premiere of the documentary is presented by Our Place at First Metropolitan United Church on June 20th at 7 pm; admission is by donation. For more information, visit ourplacesociety.com.

Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 30

Victoria gets jazzy

The time has come for The TD Victoria International Jazzfest! Between June 21 and June 30, 368 acclaimed musicians and bands from around the world will saturate Victoria with jazz and blues. Headliners in the Marquee Series at the Royal Theatre and McPherson Playhouse are Raul Midón and Lionel Loueke & Laila Biali, The Suffers, Patricia Barber Trio, Joey Alexander Trio, Jesse Cook, Gregory Porter, and Jacob Collier. TD Jazzfest is the longest running multi-day professional music festival on Vancouver Island; it’s presented and produced by the Victoria Jazz Society. Visit jazzvictoria.ca for tickets, lineup, and schedule, as well as workshop information.

Sunday, June 23

Prayers answered

Beverly Glenn-Copeland is coming to Upstairs Cabaret on June 23. The iconic Canadian/American singer, composer, and transgender activist has honed his skills over a 50-year recording career and is now preparing to reissue his album Primal Prayer. Glenn-Copeland has received composition awards from Canada Arts Council, Ontario Arts Council, and Arts NB. He also spent 25 years as a regular actor on the popular children’s television show Mr. Dressup. Doors are at 8 pm and advance tickets are $25. For more information, visit upstairscabaret.ca.

Monday, June 24

Saxe sells

The Fifty Fifty Arts Collective is presenting Mats Gustafsson in a solo concert at the Copper Owl on June 24, with guests to be announced. Gustafsson is an innovative saxophonist, improviser, and composer who has collaborated with the likes of Sonic Youth, Merzbow, Jim O’Rourke, Otomo Yoshihide, and Peter Brötzmann. Doors are at 8 pm and advance tickets are $15. For more information, visit copperowl.ca.

The Greater Victoria Shakespeare Festival is presenting Julius Caesar as one of its plays this year (photo by Lara Eichhorn).

Thursday, July 4 to Saturday, July 27

The Bard hits Lansdowne

The Greater Victoria Shakespeare Festival is back for season 29. This time around, the fest takes on Julius Caesar and Two Gentlemen of Verona; the classic plays will be performed outside, on the grounds of Camosun’s Lansdowne campus. There will also be performances at Esquimalt’s Saxe Point Park from August 1 to 3. Tickets are $21 for students; see vicshakespeare.com for more information.

Saturday, July 6

Bring it to bandshell

The Victoria Accordion Club Band are playing a free concert on July 6 in Sidney’s Beacon Park Bandshell on the waterfront. Accordions by the Sea will demonstrate the flexibility of the accordion through an array of pop music. This band plays big band, country classics, oldies, showtunes, and, yes, polka. For more information, including a performance schedule, visit victoriaaccordionclub.com.

Saturday, July 6

One night in the backyard

It’s the inaugural One Night Only Concert Series at Phillips Backyard. This event should tide Victorians over until the Phillips Backyard Weekender. Acts include Jesse Roper, Yukon Blonde, Daniel Wesley, and Lo Waight and the Rattlesnakes. This event is 19-plus; advance tickets are $36.50 and can be purchased at Phillips Brewing & Malting Co. and at Lyle’s Place. For more information, visit phillipsbeer.com.

Coming Soon:

August 21, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

September 6 and 7, Great Canadian Beer Festival, Royal Athletic Park

November 16, Jim Jefferies, Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

November 16, Rick Mercer, Farqhuar Auditorium

