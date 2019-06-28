Report reveals former Camosun instructor took “several hundred” photos of Camosun students in bathing suits

A consent agreement released by the British Columbia College of Nursing Professionals on June 19 has given more details on student complaints arising from a Camosun field trip to the Philippines in 2016.

Former Camosun instructor Stephen Bishop in 2015 (file photo).

The report says that former Camosun Nursing instructor and chair Stephen Bishop “took several hundred photographs of his students in their bathing suits while they were swimming or sunbathing, and/or when they may have been unaware that they were being photographed.” The report also says Bishop made comments to students that were “inappropriately personal in nature.”

