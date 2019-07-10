News Briefs: July 10, 2019 issue

Camosun hires new student experience VP

Starting Monday, August 19, Heather Cummings will be the new vice president of student experience at Camosun College. She replaces Joan Yates, who will be returning to teaching at Camosun. Cummings was previously the executive director of student success at Fanshawe College in London, Ontario. She has a master’s in education in student services.

Camosun considers Interurban film studio

In June, Camosun began discussions with Lexi Development Group, a West Vancouver-based construction company, about building a film studio on the Interurban campus. The preliminary location for the studio is behind the Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence. Camosun has said they are hoping it will complement existing programs and become the stage for new programs.

Camosun to build collaboration space at Lansdowne

Camosun College recently announced it is developing its first collaboration space. In an email, the college said that the “intent for this type of space is to support the exchange of ideas, to explore, to create, to build community, and to work and learn together in an environment that is welcoming, open and inclusive. The college provides the structure, it is the people using the space who make it dynamic and conducive to learning and community building. Together students, staff, faculty and community members will create the dialogue and exchange.” The space will be in the Wilna Thomas building at the Lansdowne campus. The renovations for the project will begin in September.

Camosun students witness Saanich creek spill

On Friday, May 24, a group of Camosun Environmental Technology students witnessed a spill into Douglas Creek that killed around a dozen fish. The students were on a class trip to the creek when they noticed a foul smell permeating the air, according to a story in the Times Colonist. Froth appeared, dead salmon chum floated to the surface, and some students called the District of Saanich to find out what happened. The cause is unclear; the Ministry of Environment is investigating the situation.

Camosun students prepare food for Mustard Seed event

On Thursday, June 6, Camosun Culinary Arts students prepared rescued food—food that would otherwise be thrown out from grocery stores, restaurants, and other businesses—for a Mustard Seed event to celebrate the organization purchasing the building from which its food bank operates. The purchase came after a $3-million grant from the provincial government to the Victoria Foundation; $2 million of the grant can be used by the Mustard Seed for the purchase. The building was previously owned by the Capital Regional District.

Camosun students showcase projects to potential employers

On Monday, June 17, Camosun Information and Computer Systems Technology students showcased their capstone projects to potential employers at a symposium at the Hotel Grand Pacific. The projects included mobile game apps, a radio frequency scanner, and a system designed to improve Camosun’s current prototyping processes.

Camosun presents student awards at graduation ceremonies

On June 19 and 20, Camosun presented seven alumni and recent graduates with academic awards at the college’s 2019 graduation ceremonies, held at the Interurban campus. The Distinguished Alumni Award, given to someone who graduated over 10 years ago, went to Gowan Armstrong, who is a graduate of Camosun’s Business Administration programs in General Management and Accounting. The Promising Alumni Award, presented to an alumnus who graduated 10 years ago or less, went to Mary-Anne Bowcott, who has a certificate in Plumbing and Pipe Trades Foundation from 2013. The Governor General’s Collegiate Bronze Academic Medal recognizes top academic graduates of a two-year or longer program; all the recipients finished with a perfect 9.0 grade point average. This year, the recipients of that award are Rebecca Battilana and Kelsey Rowe, who each have a diploma in Medical Radiography; Camille Johns, who has a diploma in Hospitality Management, Internship Designation; and Andrew Rozendal, who has a diploma in Information and Computer Systems Technology. The Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for Inclusion, Democracy and Reconciliation, presented to a student who promoted democracy, inclusion, and reconciliation in their community, went to Aleena Lano, who has a diploma in Indigenous Studies.

Camosun Fine Furniture students showcase their work

Fifteen Camosun Fine Furniture students had their work on display at the Arts Centre at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre from June 19 to July 7 as part of the exhibit Willing and Maple: Seating in Western Maple. Work from other students was also on display, and the public had an opportunity to vote for their favourite chair; the chairs were also evaluated by a panel of judges.

Movie to be filmed at Camosun

A movie crew for a Hallmark TV movie will be at Camosun’s Interurban campus from July 2 to 16; filming takes place from July 3 to 13. The impacted area will mainly be the Centre for Trades Education and Innovation, but the Campus Centre and Centre for Business and Access will also be used.

Camosun Criminology student receives award for community service

On June 24, Camosun student and Victoria Police reserve constable Tristan Pakosh received a Civic Service Award from the Victoria Police Department for 100 hours of community service in one month and assisting with an arrest. Victoria Police said the award highlights community members who have stepped up in the community and done the right thing. Pakosh began as a reserve constable after witnessing an assault outside a sushi restaurant; he made a citizen’s arrest until police arrived on the scene. After that event, an officer recommended he apply for the Victoria Police Reserve Constable program. Pakosh, who has also volunteered with the Camosun College Student Society’s Walk Safer program, will be done his diploma next year, and will continue on the reserves until he gets a job with a police department.

Chargers women’s basketball team gets new head coach

In July, Justin Thiessen will start as the new Camosun Chargers women’s basketball head coach. Thiessen was born in Manitoba and comes to Camosun from Suzhou, China, where he started a club basketball business. Students interested in trying out for the team can contact Thiessen at coachjustinthiessen@gmail.com.

Camosun donors receive Order of British Columbia

Lynda and Murray Farmer, who are longtime donors to Camosun College, received the Order of British Columbia on Friday, June 28. The Order of BC is the highest honour the government can give a civilian; it is given to acknowledge people who have “served with the greatest distinction and excelled in any field of endeavour benefiting the people of the [p]rovince or elsewhere,” according to the Order of BC website. The Farmers co-chaired Camosun’s TRADEmark fundraising campaign, which raised over $7.5 million to support Camosun trades education.

CASA report details student concerns

The Canadian Alliance of Student Associations (CASA), of which Camosun students are members, recently conducted a poll asking students what issues they most want politicians to address. CASA released the results of the poll on Tuesday, June 18; according to the study, students’ top priorities for politicians are improving job opportunities for young Canadians, making education affordable, dealing with climate change, making housing more affordable, and improving Canada’s health care. According to the report, 93 percent of students intend to vote in the October federal election.

Former Camosun instructor to run as NDP candidate

On Saturday, June 22 at Commonwealth Place, Sabine Singh, who taught political science at Camosun in 2003 and 2004, accepted her party’s nomination to run as the NDP candidate for Saanich—Gulf Islands.

UVic-based student housing to be completed early

The University of Victoria (UVic) announced on Thursday, June 6 that two new UVic student housing buildings, consisting of a total of 783 beds, are now expected to be completed in 2023, 16 months ahead of schedule. The $201-million project was announced by the provincial government in November. Construction is expected to start next year.

National Film Board of Canada looking for Indigenous work

The National Film Board of Canada and imagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival is looking for spoken word, musical, poetic, or visual submissions from Indigenous artists. The deadline is Saturday, August 24; pitches can be sent to interactive@imaginenative.org.



CRD offers Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship

The Capital Regional District Traffic Safety Commission recently extended the deadline for the Constable Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship to July 26. In its third year, the scholarship honours Beckett, a Mountie who died in the line of duty in 2016. The application form for the scholarship is available at crdtrafficsafety.ca.







