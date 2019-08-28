25 Years Ago in Nexus: August 28, 2019 issue

Time capsule via the bathroom wall: The story “Interurban graffiti targets female campus staff” in our September 6, 1994 issue detailed an unfortunate spree of graffiti in the men’s bathrooms at Camosun’s Interurban campus. The targets of the graffiti included “specific individuals on campus, women, minority groups,” and what we must admit is a very 1994 list of people: anti-logging supporters, Michael Jackson, and Lorena Bobbitt.

Size matters: We talked about the difference in size between the two campuses in “Interurban size to exceed Lansdowne,” with the big takeaway right there in the headline. At the time, students were moving from Lansdowne to Interurban with the completion of the Campus Centre and Centre for Business and Access buildings. “Moving can be traumatic,” said Brian Genge, who was director of physical and ancillary services at the time. These are words that should be remembered as the college prepares students for another shift when Interurban’s new Alex & Jo Campbell Centre for Health and Wellness building is completed this year.

Robbins always wins: The story “Parking fees froze” in this issue talked about how Robbins Parking, which monitored the college parking lots (and still does today), hadn’t raised its parking fees that year. But, given that it was early September, we added in a very hopeful “…yet” to that statement. Here in 2019, Robbins recently changed the system so your parking pass is connected with your licence plate. No more meeting your soulmate by handing off your parking pass as you drive away from campus. Uh, not that Camosun students ever did that, of course. (Look for our feature story on parking issues at Camosun soon.)

