Contest: Win tickets to the Great Canadian Beer Festival

Attendees at a previous year’s Great Canadian Beer Festival sample craft beer from Victoria and beyond (photo by Matt Schmitz).

To celebrate the launch of our new website, today we are giving away two tickets to the Great Canadian Beer Festival. The tickets will get you into the festivities on Friday, September 6 (the fest runs from 4 pm until 9 pm on Friday, and then is open again from 12 pm to 5 pm on Saturday, September 7; you might want to cancel all Sunday plans and have a recovery day planned out).

But we are going to make you work a bit to get these hot items. The first person to email editor@nexusnewspaper.com and tell us what your favourite craft beer is gets ’em. Act fast!

Check out our preview of this year’s Great Canadian Beer Festival here.

