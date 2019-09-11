25 Years Ago in Nexus: September 11, 2019 issue

Composting conundrums: The story “Composting to begin at Camosun” in our September 19, 1994 issue talked about how the college had started using a composting system for cafeteria waste. All well and good, but you know how often I, here in 2019, pull recyclables and compostable items out of garbages on campus? The college has always been good at putting the first foot forward with environmental initiatives; students and college employees need to do their part as well.

BCAA, PACWEST, FYI: The story “Camosun teams enter BC college association” talked about how the Camosun Chargers basketball and volleyball teams had joined the British Columbia Colleges Athletic Association. The Chargers are still around today—they now have golfers, too—and you know the British Columbia Colleges Athletic Association as the Pacific Western Athletic Association, or PACWEST, which the Chargers are still members of today. Or, you know now.

Aw, baby Netflix: I often tell people about how I remember when Netflix wasn’t an app—it was a box in a grocery store that would spit out DVDs you would have to return to the box at a later date. I’ve literally had people not believe me when I’ve spun this fascinating “back in the day” story, but I swear it’s true. Here’s a funny technological blip in the radar that I had forgotten about: when local CD shop Boomtown first opened up, before it became a go-to for electronic music, it dealt in, as an ad in this issue makes very clear, “compact disc rentals.” Kids today; they’ll never know the weirdness of returning a a CD to a downtown store or a DVD to a box in a grocery store (Safeway on the corner of Fort and Foul Bay, to be specific).