New Music Revue: Toxic Holocaust deliver dystopian imagery over raging crossover

Toxic Holocaust

Primal Future: 2019

(Entertainment One)

4.5/5

After six years of waiting, thrash fans will be satisfied by the seventh studio album from Portland’s Toxic Holocaust (the brainchild of Portland’s Joel Grind), Primal Future: 2019.

Looking at the title of the album, we expect to see a dark, dystopian world. Primal Future: 2019 begins with lyrics about the hell of nuclear war, death, and destruction. Tracks like “A New World Beyond” and “Primal Future” show us a broken future set to the tone of dark but groovy thrash.

In the last half of the album, we can feel the control by oppressive powers that signals the age of dictatorship. The last track, “Cybernetic War,” tells us to prepare for a new war as chaos continues and never ends.

With a sound that combines Venom’s black metal and the energetic excitement of crossover thrash bands like Suicidal Tendencies, Primal Future: 2019 is exotic and interesting.

Primal Future: 2019 is also one of the most enjoyable albums of the year.