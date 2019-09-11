What’s Going On: September 11 to 24, 2019

Until Friday, September 20

A sketch of the synagogues

Ben Levinson is sharing his architectural sketches of synagogues of the western world with the western world in his new exhibit, Synagogue Sketches of the Western World. This free exhibit is open to the public, and if you love beautiful art and vivid culture—and synagogues, sketches of synagogues, and… you get the point—this is a great way to experience it all. The viewing runs Tuesday to Friday from 10 am to 3 pm at the Congregation Emanu-El Synagogue, located at 1461 Blanshard Street. See congregationemanuel.ca for more info.

Saturday, September 14

Howlin’ at the moon

Are you into beautiful lantern installations under a night sky? Look no further, because Victoria’s Moon Lantern Celebration is here. The whole thing looks pretty great—whether you have kids, or are a kid yourself, you’ll enjoy making your own lantern for $4 (the only fee of the night). At 5:30 pm, there will be musical performances; at 7:35 pm, there will be a procession of lantern viewing. The evening concludes at 8 pm with an illuminated finale performance. And yes, mooncakes are on the menu. It all goes down at Gordon Head Recreation Centre and Lambrick Park. For more info, search “moon festival lantern celebration” on Facebook to find the event page.

Saturday, September 14

Date-night dilemma?

Stuck on where to take your significant other on a Saturday night? Try taking them to see Ziggy Alberts along with a couple of guests at the Capital Ballroom. Alberts is a soul-searching Australian acoustic artist who sings songs that anyone can relate to. Tickets are available at Lyle’s Place for $27.50; see thecapitalballroom.com for more info on this and other concerts.

Thursday, September 19

Get strange

Feeling depressingly normal these days? Then strange it up with Strange Breed at The Rubber Boot Club on September 19. These folks celebrate life’s wonderful weirdness with their truly magnetic selves and really good music—kind of a mix of Tegan and Sara, White Stripes, and Ozzy Osbourne. It’s loud yet lyrical, it’s feminist and LGBTQ-supportive, and it’s wonderfully weird. Doors are at 8:30 pm, and tickets are $10 in advance or $13 at the door; see rubberbootclub.com for more info on this and other events.

Thursday, September 19

Korea at Camosun

Camosun International and Camosun’s school of Arts and Science are bringing the annual Camosun Korean Festival back to Lansdowne on September 19. The festival, which runs from 11:30 am to 2 pm in Na’tsa’maht, will feature games, food, and a chance to dress in traditional Korean clothing. Free; see camosun.ca for more info.

Friday, September 20

Getting indie with it

Nothing lights the spirit like an evening with indie group West My Friend. Part chamber folk, part Cascadia, the band’s music is pretty and heartwarming, yet meaningful as well. This is an album-release gig, complete with a 53-piece orchestra. Good swag and good cheer should be abundant. The performance is in the Alix Goolden Performance Hall; doors open at 7 pm, and tickets are $25. See vcm.bc.ca/alix-goolden-hall for more info on this and other upcoming concerts.

Saturday, September 21

Look who’s laughing now!

Wander down into The Duke Saloon to attend The Human Condition Comedy Tour on Saturday, September 21. The three comedians are funny, and they’re also really good people, as they are supporting The Greater Victoria Animal Crusaders with this show. What better way is there to bring people together than with laughter and a love of fuzzy beasts? The comedians—Scott Porteous, Shawn Gramiak, and Frank Russo—are funny enough to risk the possibility of a glass-throwing bar fight (this is at The Duke, after all). Just kidding: just bring your your sense of humour and your love of animals and it will be a sidesplitting and heartwarming evening. The show starts at 7 pm, and tickets are $15. See thedukesaloon.com for more info on this and other upcoming events.