Know Your Profs: Camosun’s Robin Fast on talking to instructors and learning how to learn

Know Your Profs is an ongoing series of profiles on the instructors at Camosun College. Every issue we ask a different instructor at Camosun the same 10 questions in an attempt to get to know them a little better.

Do you have an instructor who you want to see interviewed in the paper? Maybe you want to know more about one of your teachers, but you’re too busy, or you’re too shy, to ask? Email editor@nexusnewspaper.com and we’ll add your instructor to our list of teachers to talk to.

This issue we talked to Community, Family and Child Studies instructor Robin Fast about ’80s rock, individualized spelling, and kicking a harmful Hawaiian-shirt-wearing habit.

1. What do you teach and how long have you been at Camosun?

I’ve been fortunate enough to be teaching in Community, Family and Child Studies since 2005, but I first came to Camosun as a student way back when Cyndi Lauper, Prince, and The Police ruled the airwaves.

2. What do you personally get out of teaching?

I’m learning as much as the students in my classes. Every year—every class—is different, and that keeps it challenging and fun. The program I teach in is a two-year diploma, so I get to be there on that first day of class, on graduation day, and to see the journey students take along the way. And they all go on to do great things. How lucky am I to be a part of that?

3. What’s one thing you wish your students knew about you?

I remember being too intimidated to ask questions of my profs outside of class, and yet I’m often surprised when I find out from students that they were hesitant to talk with me when they first met me. I do my best to let students know that all of the staff and faculty are here because students are here. Asking questions is probably the most important part of learning, so don’t hesitate to connect with your instructors. They should also know that I want them to vote in the coming federal election on October 21.

4. What’s one thing you wish they didn’t know about you?

My penchant for spelling words in my own unique way.

5. What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you as a teacher here?

So many great things happen all the time. If I had to pick something, it would be the experiences I’ve had internationally. Accompanying students to Nepal for a six-week field experience, for example, was life-changing.

6. What’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to you as a teacher here?

I feel so privileged to be a teacher so it is hard to come up with a “worst thing.” I went through a Hawaiian-shirt phase, but that was more of a worst thing for those around me.

7. What do you see in the future of post-secondary education?

Learning how to learn is an ongoing and essential challenge in a quickly changing and connected world. Critical thinking skills, information literacy, and social and cultural literacy will only get more important.

8. What do you do to relax on the weekends?

If I’m not planning a meal or cooking one I’m usually looking for fun ways to burn off the resulting calories.

9. What’s your favourite meal?

Mom’s chicken and dumplings.

10. What is your biggest pet peeve?

Strong opinions—mine included—that aren’t supported by evidence… and cat hair that is no longer attached to a cat.