New Music Revue: Mean Jeans show youthful spirit on new album

Mean Jeans

Gigantic Sike!

(Fat Wreck Chords)

4/5

Mean Jeans, the party punkheads from Portland, Oregon, just released their fourth studio album, Gigantic Sike! The record—actually their fifth, if you count 2018’s Jingles Collection, 23 unsolicited product jingles—is guaranteed to give listeners one hell of good time with the excitement in it.

“Fun,” “young,” and “wild” are the words to describe the feel of the music on Gigantic Sike! With a fun-loving and enjoyable tone, the excitement on the album is just boosted up to maximum.

The sense of humour is also a strong point of the album, with tracks like “Stuck in a Head,” “I Fell into a Bog,” and “Turning Green.”

Last but not least, the youth spirit is the best element of this album, and it’s shown in the melodic party-punk style.

With the heavy influence of The Ramones, Gigantic Sike! brings us the energy of non-stop partying and teen spirit. This album is very enjoyable and worth listening to.